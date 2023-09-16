Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy graduated its second class of POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified graduates recently. At the Wednesday, Sept. 20 Forum, the academy director, academy instructor, police chief, and the newest Montrose Police Department officer will discuss the impact of the program on public safety across Western Colorado. CMU-Montrose Campus Director Steve Metheny will provide a history of the collaboration that was instrumental in bringing a Police Academy to Montrose.
Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy (WCLEA) is a 16-week certificate program whose graduates are Certified Colorado Peace Officers eligible for hire anywhere in Colorado after passing the POST exam.
Academy graduates earn 31 college credits and WCLEA is the only academy in Colorado that articulates to an AAS degree in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice (POST Academy) and Bachelor of Applied Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. The academy exceeds the requirements set by Colorado Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) and utilizes adult learning models emphasizing real-world policing scenarios.
Attend the Forum for free from 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesday at CMU Montrose, Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue.
Upcoming:
September 27 – Updates from Montrose Regional Health: the new Ambulatory Care Center and a new spine surgeon
October 4, – Montrose School District Board of Education candidates
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone