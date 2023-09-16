Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy graduated its second class of POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified graduates recently. At the Wednesday, Sept. 20 Forum, the academy director, academy instructor, police chief, and the newest Montrose Police Department officer will discuss the impact of the program on public safety across Western Colorado. CMU-Montrose Campus Director Steve Metheny will provide a history of the collaboration that was instrumental in bringing a Police Academy to Montrose.

Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy (WCLEA) is a 16-week certificate program whose graduates are Certified Colorado Peace Officers eligible for hire anywhere in Colorado after passing the POST exam. 



