Want to learn about the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse?
Here’s thumbnail:
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse Inc. is a non-profit corporation organized to provide services through the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
In Colorado, search and rescue is the responsibility of the county sheriff, and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse is a resource provided to the sheriff or any other emergency agency in the county.
The posse is comprised of volunteers who provide support to the sheriff’s office for search and rescue, wildfire suppression, mutual aid to other county emergency service providers and security to certain county events.
All the members of the posse are highly trained, qualified and certified for the operations that they perform. These men and women give freely of their own time while being on call for an emergency 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
While the posse maintains a small fleet of vehicles and rescue equipment, many members use their own equipment, vehicles and ATV’s for these operations at their own expense.
Want to learn more, and hear directly from longtime members? Come to The Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and listen to Paul Gottlieb and Jerry Sieverson share their experiences with the MCSP.
The Forum meets from 8 — 9 a.m. each Wednesday at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The Forum is free.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone