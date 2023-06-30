Len Cribbs poses during an April trip to Goblin Valley, Utah. The Montrose man survived a severe bout with West Nile virus last year that left him battling meningitis and is ongoing after-effects. He is warning others to take precautions. (Courtesy photo/Lorie Cribbs)
Up until July 2022 Len and Lori Cribbs were thoroughly enjoying retirement. They were golfing, hiking, spending time with friends, just enjoying their life. Then one day Len felt a little bit off. Fever, myalgia, lethargy that just wouldn't go away, and so finally he (they) made a trip to the hospital. There Len was diagnosed with West Nile virus.
He was one of 38 cases of this virus reported to the Montrose County Public Health Department in 2022.
Learn more about the virus — and how to prevent it — at The Forum, 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.
How is it transmitted? What are the causes and symptoms? How long does it last? How can it be prevented?
The Forum welcomes speakers from Montrose County Health Department who will answer all of these questions (and more) about West Nile virus. Also, an update will be given on the recent cyclospora outbreak in Ouray County.
The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Enter through the glass doors on Cascade. The program is free.
