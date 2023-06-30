With conditions ripe for West Nile virus, a victim and health officials sound out a warning

Len Cribbs poses during an April trip to Goblin Valley, Utah. The Montrose man survived a severe bout with West Nile virus last year that left him battling meningitis and is ongoing after-effects. He is warning others to take precautions. (Courtesy photo/Lorie Cribbs)

Up until July 2022 Len and Lori Cribbs were thoroughly enjoying retirement. They were golfing, hiking, spending time with friends, just enjoying their life. Then one day Len felt a little bit off. Fever, myalgia, lethargy that just wouldn't go away, and so finally he (they) made a trip to the hospital. There Len was diagnosed with West Nile virus.

He was one of 38 cases of this virus reported to the Montrose County Public Health Department in 2022.



