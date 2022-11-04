Special to the MDP
Winemaking began on Colorado’s Western Slope more than a century ago. With the advent of Prohibition, however, the early vineyards were uprooted and replaced with orchards.
Modern vineyards featuring the world’s classic wine-grape varieties have been re-established in the area’s fertile climes, and once again the art of winemaking is flourishing in Colorado,” and Montrose is no exception.On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Forum attendees will hear from three local wineries:
• Cottonwood Cellars, established in 1994, is an Old World style Colorado family winery which produces premium quality red and white wines under the Cottonwood Cellars and The Olathe Winery labels. The first grape vines (5 acres) were planted in Cottonwood Vineyards in 1995 and have increased yearly to the current 22.5 acres.
• Michael Young is the third generation of his family to be tending the land that is Mountain View Winery, and he and his wife Wendy are the owners. They tend to an organic vineyard and also diligently bottle their wines on the premises.
• LaNoue DuBois. High-elevation, estate grown wines and a family run vineyard. Rick LaNoue, the original visionary and founder who started this dream as an amateur winemaker over 30 years ago, and Rick’s son, Lee LaNoue, who shared his dad’s dream even before he could legally drink wine. These two work together to create unique, high-elevation, Colorado family estate-grown wines.
Join The Forum on Wednesday from 8 — 9 a.m. to learn more about the wineries. The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue.
Upcoming:
November 16 – Mountain Man
November 23 – No Forum; Happy Thanksgiving
November 30 – City of Montrose’s vision and priorities for 2023
