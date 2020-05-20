The American Legion Riders of Post 73, Montrose, will be placing flags on the graves of veterans at Valley Lawn Cemetery, starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25, Memorial Day.
There will be a short ceremony to pay respect to fallen veterans. People who have family buried at the cemetery are welcome to come. Others who want to show support will be asked to observe social distancing by not gathering in groups.
The Legion Riders are also planning a “22 Run,” to promote awareness of 22 veteran suicides per day. The ride will begin in Delta, at a start time to be determined, proceed through Olathe, and end at the Warrior Resource Center at Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose at around noon.
Again, the public who come out to support the riders must observe social distancing and not gather in large groups.
Social distancing entails standing at least 6 feet from others. Public health officials recommend wearing a cloth mask when in public.
