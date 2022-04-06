We should all want to be confident that our votes are counted and that no illegal votes are counted. Sadly, our elected officials nationwide do not seem interested in making elections fair and free of fraud. We now have evidence of election tampering right here in Western Colorado.
Even though we have been assured by the mainstream media and our county clerks that Dominion voting machines are not connected to the internet there were 36 wireless devices found on the Mesa County Dominion machine. These wireless devices were accessible and able to be turned on from outside the machine. In the third Mesa County election report, election tampering was proven for the November 2020 General Election and the 2021 local election.
During both of these elections unauthorized extra databases were created and some ballots were reloaded but others were not. In both cases this was done inside the machine, presumably through outside wireless access, without the knowledge of the local election officials.
There are now three election reports available on Tina Peter’s campaign website. These reports were done by cyber security experts using the drive images captured from the Dominion Voting Systems machine by the heroic Tina Peters. I would encourage everyone to download and read these reports. There is enough evidence to decertify the 2020 and 2021 elections in Mesa County and to recall the Dominion voting machines.
Every year millions of children’s toys and car seats are recalled because they could possibly have a defect that might injure a child or not protect them properly in the case of an accident. With Dominion machines, there is no doubt that there is a defect that could impact elections that will most likely lead to the damage of our country and millions of Americans’ lives. It is time to recall the voting machines!
Part of the voting fraud scam involves early vote counts. As citizens we can ban together and make a difference by not voting early and not dropping off or mailing our ballots early. I want to implore every Colorado resident to drop off your ballots in person at your voting precinct on election day only. We must take back control of our country and ensure that every vote is counted and that no extra votes are counted.
