LIBRARY: All things water

While the school year is winding down, summer activities are revving up. For some of you, it may mean vacations, stay-cations, traveling, barbecues, sports, or just a time to relax.
For the Montrose Library Youth Services librarians, planning for the Summer Library Adventure began last fall and the fun does not stop until we hit August.
We spend weeks leading up to June and July curating new book collections, gathering materials, and planning activities that will bring fun for everyone along with a healthy dose of reading.
Our summer reading program is called “an adventure” because it is not all about reading. We hope kids make an extended connection between books and programs — one that leads to added learning opportunities and connections.
This summer’s theme is called Oceans of Possibilities which brings up ideas of seas, sharks, and sandy beaches. But, since we are a land-locked state, we have expanded upon the theme to incorporate all kinds of water avenues in our area. We will have programs, crafts, science projects, and guest speakers talking about rivers, ponds, snow, drought, and clouds as well as animals that live on, near, or in all types of water habitats.
Every child who registers in June or July will get a swag bag full of goodies and a first free book. Plus, something new this year, are challenges and opportunities designed to help build your home library! By completing a certain number of fun challenges, such as reading books, attending programs, completing a badge quest, or working on individual projects, you can earn free books.
Registration begins June 1 for kids ages 0 to 11 and will be available through the library website (www.montroselibrary.org), by email (montroselibrarykids@gmail.com), or by phone (970-249-9656, option 2). We can’t wait to dive into summer reading with you and get hooked on some adventures!
Tina Meiners is head of Youth Services at the Montrose Regional Library.
