It seems that knowing about, and being concerned with, water is synonymous with living in the semi-arid climate of the Western Slope.
Ever since my family moved to Montrose back in the mid-1990s, I’ve become almost entranced by the ebb and flow of water and how it determines just about everything that we do here.
We know it’s spring when two things happen, the irrigation water is turned on, and the local farmers begin burning both their fields and irrigation ditches in preparation for planting.
In the summer, we anxiously watch the skies hoping for precious precipitation during monsoon season.
Winter finds us wishing for just the right amount of snow to cap the San Juans and eventually fill the reservoirs and rivers during spring runoff.
Lots of moisture also means less worry about wildfires and the beautiful greenness of the plateaus and mesas around us.
Beyond these local water basics, as I call them, I will admit naiveté regarding the intricate workings of Western Slope water and how it all truly comes together to provide our valley with agricultural abundance.
So, when the Adult Services Department was brainstorming ways in which we could offer some unique programming revolving around this year’s theme “Oceans of Possibilities,” my mind immediately went to work thinking about how we could help inform the average citizen about the importance of water in our area and steps that we can all take to converse this precious resource to make sure there’s enough to go around. I pitched my idea to our team and was encouraged to run with it and thus, Let’s Talk About Water was born!
I am super excited to bring this forum to the Montrose community! Months of planning and scheming are finally almost behind me!
On Saturday, July 9, come join me in the Pioneer Room at Friendship Hall, beginning at 9 a.m., for a day dedicated to discussing the history of water. You will have the opportunity to learn some water history, conservation tips, and participate in a panel discussion on pertinent topics related to water use here in our beautiful community.
We will start the morning with a welcome keynote speech, bagels, and coffee with Rep. Marc Catlin and flow (pun intended) into a presentation by former National Park Ranger Paul Zaenger on the history of water in the Uncompahgre Valley. From there, we will continue with a panel discussion, moderated by Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen, with partners from area water organizations such as the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association and the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership.
Be sure to bring any questions or concerns you have to ask the knowledgeable panel. Finally, following lunch on your own, we’ll reconvene to learn what steps each of us can take to limit water usage and also what’s being done to limit our collective impact on rivers and other water sources.
This day is jam-packed with useful and impactful information and local experts. Don’t miss it! You can email me at lmclean@montroselibrary.org for more information. I hope to see many of you there!
This forum would not be possible without the unwavering support of our community partners. A huge shout-out and thank you to Montrose County, the City of Montrose, the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, and the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership.
Laura McLean is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.