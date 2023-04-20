Since unveiling a new series of programs designed to be inclusive of our LGBTQ neighbors, the library’s programming and collections have received numerous challenges, alongside unprecedented community engagement at library board meetings. This issue has been discussed in recent letters to the editor and a column in the Montrose Daily Press.
At the library, we view these challenges as healthy expressions of concern and engagement with the library, and an example of democracy in action. While increased scrutiny might make some uncomfortable (especially those of us who consider ourselves introverts!), we welcome the discussion and seek to engage respectfully, in a way that models productive community dialogue.
As librarians, we highly value accurate information and access to information and education. Two books frequently questioned in recent discussions include Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe, and Flamer, by Mark Curato. To clarify, the library owns copies of both books. However, neither book is located in the library’s Children’s section. The library organizes its materials in a way that makes them accessible and easy to find. Books for adults are grouped together, as are books for teens and books for children.
Gender Queer is a book that is written for adults. Therefore, it is located in the Adult Graphic Novel section of the library. Flamer is written for teens, so it is located in the Teen Graphic Novel section.
The library does not collect pornography, nor do we make pornographic content available through any of our services. While some readers may object to the content, as well as the visual format of these two books, they are not, by definition, pornographic.
In response to the library’s inclusion of these titles, a community-based solution was suggested in a thoughtful March 1, 2023, column in the Daily Press, authored by Montrose Advocates for Children. The authors proposed that the library house certain materials, including the aforementioned titles, in an age-restricted area of the library.
On its surface, this solution seems very reasonable! After all, many laws require businesses to restrict certain products (tobacco, alcohol) based on age. While the library groups together books and materials for different age ranges, libraries do not seek to restrict anyone’s access to those collections.
Public libraries are trusted and empowered to provide resources that meet the needs of their communities. According to the American Library Association (ALA), all members of the community who are served by a library should be ensured “equitable access” to the library.
This means that access to library resources cannot be limited or restricted – not by age, nor literacy level, ability or disability, legal status, or any other reason. That would be a violation of the ALA’s “Library Bill of Rights,” a foundational document for the operations of libraries in the United States. You can find copies of the “Library Bill of Rights” inside the Montrose Library or by visiting www.ala.org/advocacy/intfreedom/librarybill.
Public libraries, the Montrose Library included, abide by ALA guidance when creating library policies and best practices. The ALA, in turn, relies on laws to ensure its guidance is sound. For more comprehensive information on the legal basis that informs the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, as well as the legal arguments against restricting access to library materials, readers can view "Access to Library Resources and Services for Minors: An Interpretation of the Library Bill of Rights", American Library Association, July 26, 2006, available online at http://www.ala.org/advocacy/intfreedom/librarybill/interpretations/minors (accessed March 1, 2023).
Those who do not have internet access can use library computers to access the information or call the library’s Reference Desk to request that a copy of the document be printed for them.
The cases cited in the above publication, Brown v. Entertainment Merchant’s Association, et.al. 564 U.S. 08-1448 (2011) and Erznoznik v. City of Jacksonville, 422 U.S. 205 (1975), establish that First Amendment rights, including the right to access information through the library, are extended to children and young adults, and that their speech is constitutionally protected, the same as yours.
These cases determine that the protected speech of minors cannot be suppressed, not even “to protect children or young adults from ideas or images a legislative body believes to be unsuitable for them,” as was decided in Erznoznik v. City of Jacksonville. We encourage anyone who is interested in learning more to follow the link to ALA’s webpage for a complete list of citations and resources for further reading on these issues.
In their March 1 column, Montrose Advocates for Children correctly represented the position of the library’s Board of Trustees and staff that “it is the responsibility of parents to monitor what their children view.”
They go on to suggest that library staff should bear responsibility for children in the library, whether or not they are supervised by their parents. The library does not act in loco parentis – that is, “in the place of parents.” We do not have a legal right to make decisions regarding what any library user – no matter their age – reads, asks for, or views in the library, regardless of our own personal feelings about that material. When it comes to minors, that is a right that is reserved solely for parents and guardians and does not extend to library staff.
Furthermore, we are prevented by law from disclosing anyone’s use of the library, including what materials they ask to view. This law extends to children. The Colorado State Law “Privacy of User Records” - CRS 24-90-119 expresses this in no uncertain terms, and outlines clear exceptions. You can view the full text of this law at the library – we keep the complete collection of Colorado Revised Statutes in the Adult Reference collection.
Legal frameworks aside, most librarians enter this profession because they want to help people. Most recognize the power that books and reading can have, and many likely can cite particular books that had dramatic impacts on their understanding of themselves and their worlds.
Gary Paulsen’s unflinching Hatchet and Maya Angelou’s historically rooted and forward-looking “On the Pulse of Morning” were particularly formative for us, altering our sense of our place in the natural world and rooting us in history and future possibility. Coincidentally (or perhaps not), both authors have published books that have been frequently challenged, from publication to the present.
The power of books is exciting and relevant, and the opportunity to discuss this in a community context is necessary. Librarians at the Montrose Library work to ensure that children and young adults feel welcome, safe, and cared for in the library. We try to trust the young people we serve and respond to their information requests with respect and without judgment. When parents of younger readers object to materials their children select, we respect those choices as well, and work hard to help library patrons of all ages choose books and other materials that are right for them.
We know that many community members, including members of Montrose Advocates for Children, have our community’s best interests at heart, especially where the safety of our children is concerned.
WIth that in mind, it is important to us that readers understand that children and teens who identify as LGBTQ are among the most vulnerable members of society. LGBTQ children and teens experience depression, physical harm, and attempt or die by suicide at much higher rates than their non-LGBTQ peers.
Please visit The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Mental Health at www.thetrevorproject.org/survey-2022/ for more comprehensive data. This data, in part, contributed to the library’s decision to host LGBTQ-focused programming, and it was cited in many letters of support received from community-service organizations as well as from the general public, letters supporting both our focused programming for a traditionally underserved community as well as the books in our collection.
One program for LGBTQ teens and allies, Unity Social Club, has received significant attention. A monthly hour-long gathering, the program alternates between a teen book club and maker space. The club’s first selection, the graphic novel Flamer, has been the subject of much community debate. The book is the deeply personal and ultimately hopeful story of Aidan, a 14-year-old who struggles with bullying, self-acceptance, and identity at a summer Boy Scout camp in the 1990s.
The publisher lists the book as appropriate for 14- to 18-year-olds, as do all major review publications, and the book was named a 2021 Golden Kite Best Illustrated Book for Older Readers, a 2020 Best Graphic Young Adult Book from Kirkus Reviews, and a 2021 Best Book of the Year from Bank Street Center for Children’s Literature, among other honors.
What awards do not communicate about the book is that it is a moving, heartfelt, and emotionally raw story of resilience and acceptance, the story of a whole person trying to figure himself out and trying to navigate environments, such as Scout camp, in which he finds community and inspiration and faces bullying. The book acknowledges and embraces that kind of complexity. It also addresses sensitive subject matter, including situations in which Aidan, the main character, feels uncomfortable – the point of those scenes is his discomfort and his attempts to deal with such situations and environments.
While the book is intended for teens, it certainly may not be for every teen. When read in its entirety, it offers much to ponder and discuss, including for adults.
To that end, if any interested adult in the community seeks to read the entire book and discuss it, open-heartedly, along with us, we truly and sincerely welcome that. Please reach out personally.
Because we believe that the ability to spark community dialogue, to reveal different perspectives, and to allow us all to continue learning from each other are among the great powers of books.
Libraries are institutions with a long history of trust and credibility, and it is very important to us that our library honors and maintains those traditions. Montrose has supported and affirmed the mission of a strong and viable public library for nearly all of its history, and we hope to continue being that resource for our community for many years to come.
Amy Dickinson is the Teen Services librarian, and Sara Rinne is the head of Adult Services at the Montrose Regional Library District.