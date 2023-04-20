What’s it take to have a book removed from the library? Regional directors explain policies; tout access

Art Spiegelman's graphic novel, 'Maus,' which tells the story of his Holocaust survivor parents, is among books that have been banned elsewhere. It is available in English and Spanish at the Montrose library. The library is grappling with concerns raised over books such as "Flamer" and "Gender Queer." (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Since unveiling a new series of programs designed to be inclusive of our LGBTQ neighbors, the library’s programming and collections have received numerous challenges, alongside unprecedented community engagement at library board meetings. This issue has been discussed in recent letters to the editor and a column in the Montrose Daily Press.

At the library, we view these challenges as healthy expressions of concern and engagement with the library, and an example of democracy in action. While increased scrutiny might make some uncomfortable (especially those of us who consider ourselves introverts!), we welcome the discussion and seek to engage respectfully, in a way that models productive community dialogue.



