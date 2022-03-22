After Russian tanks started rolling into their country, the Ukrainian Library Association posted a regretful cancellation notice unlike any other. “It basically says,” tweeted UK librarian Nicholas Poole, “‘We will reschedule just as soon as we have finished vanquishing our invaders.’”
This bravery and solidarity has become a defining characteristic of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom, from soldiers on the front lines to communities looking out for their children, elders, and neighbors.
As this deadly and destructive war has raged on, the libraries and librarians of Ukraine have responded to the crisis unfolding around them by doing what libraries do best: providing a central hub for their entire community.
Throughout Ukraine, libraries are “buzzing like hives,” president of the Ukrainian Library Association Oksana Brui told NPR. "Refugee reception points, hostels and logistics points are organized here. Camouflage nets for the military are also woven here. Home care courses are held here. Books are collected here to be transferred to libraries in neighboring countries that receive Ukrainian refugees."
Near the frontlines of the Russian invasion, the Central Children’s Municipal Library in Mykolaiv turned its basement into a bomb shelter. A video from the library shows children selecting books and playing with toys as their parents look on.
Other libraries have brought in specialists to provide psychological support for residents. Libraries surely feel like a safe place for children even during normal times, but especially so when war rages on around them.
Other libraries in Ukraine have not fared as well.
In Chernihiv north of Kyiv, Russian shelling damaged the city’s central library and children’s library, rendering it unsafe and unusable. The Karazin University Library in Kharkiv, as well as libraries in Sumy, Starobilsk, and Severodonetsk have also been hit.
Why it was necessary to destroy a library — Russian missiles have also destroyed hospitals, museums, churches, and schools where residents were sheltering — remains unknown.
The symbolism of such attacks seems clear. The freedom to access information, to discover the truth, and to feel safe and welcome, all of this is under attack in Ukraine.
While Russia has incrementally closed off its internet and airwaves to stifle the free flow of information, Ukraine’s library community has promoted a “Learn to Discern” program started by the nonprofit IREX, designed to “equip Ukrainian citizens to both identify misinformation and demand better quality information.”
“We are at the forefront of the fight with fakes, disinformation, and cyber threats,” Brui noted. “Every day librarians work for people, communities, and society to differentiate between true information and falsehood and combat media and psychological manipulations. Libraries are places of safety and freedom, where everyone in need gets free access to information, internet, psychological support, and assistance in solving life challenges.”
From 6,000 miles away, it may be hard to imagine the struggle and hardship taking place. Every day, we turn the heat up to warm our houses, which are safe and comfortable — no broken windows, bombs crashing in the distance, or injured neighbors screaming for help.
We turn on our phones or laptops to see the latest news (or opinions on the news), and if we don’t have either, we can go to the library for that. We have the freedom to speak our mind, even in protest in front of government officials. We can check out books on any subject, even controversial ones. Ukraine — and its libraries — are fighting to preserve all that we take for granted.
Jonathan Heath is communications specialist at the Montrose Regional Library.