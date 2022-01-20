My name is Dianne Osborne and I am one of the new Montrose Regional Library Board of Trustees members.
• I am a Colorado native and graduate of Colorado State University. I am now retired and live in Montrose after a 30-year career that involved providing technical expertise to support natural resource management in numerous Western states, including Colorado, Nevada, northern California, and Alaska
• Why do I want to serve as a board member? I was looking for a way to better serve my community. Part of what makes a community an ideal place to live is the people and their dedication to enriching services to the public. One of those critical services to the Montrose area is our library and what it can offer to all members of the community.
• I joined the board in August of 2021. I am a big advocate of talking with people about our library to learn about what their needs and suggestions for improvement are.
I am also constantly learning from the existing library board members. The information I gain from them increases my knowledge and ability to be an effective board member. It is my honor to be part of the board, and help to serve the interests of our community
• The MRLD Board of Trustees has a role in determining the mission of the library, setting the policy that governs the library, hiring and evaluating a library director, and overseeing the general management of the library. This role varies with every library system.
For more specifics on the role of your board of trustees, contact your local library.
