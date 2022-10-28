A sharp plunge to 30 degrees overnight Wednesday and a decent blanket of snow on Thursday morning were all the signs Garey Martinez needed.

Martinez, one of a core group of people who operates the Montrose Lighthouse as an emergency overnight shelter each winter, said the shelter will be opening Friday, Oct. 28.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

