A sharp plunge to 30 degrees overnight Wednesday and a decent blanket of snow on Thursday morning were all the signs Garey Martinez needed.
Martinez, one of a core group of people who operates the Montrose Lighthouse as an emergency overnight shelter each winter, said the shelter will be opening Friday, Oct. 28.
“This morning, everyone is coming in cold,” Martinez said Thursday, as he assisted guests at his other charity, the Shepherd’s Hand Center. (Shepherd’s Hand does not host people overnight at its downtown building, but provides food, hot meals, cold-weather gear and other services to those in need. It also provides office space to other nonprofits that serve similar populations, which in turn increases access to available resources.)
Martinez helps operate the Lighthouse in a city-owned building north of town, under a sub-lease arrangement with Tuxedo Corn Co, LLC. The LLC, a collaborative of several growers, uses the Lighthouse building for farmworker housing during summer and fall months. Thursday, the last of the field workers who helped bring in the county’s onion crops hurried about, packing up the dorm as others waited to clean it.
Lighthouse volunteers will open the building as a shelter starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The 30-bed dorm is available on a first-come, first-served basis to those who appear for and clear intake screenings at 5 p.m., at Shepherd’s Hand, 505 S. Second St., Montrose. Van transportation is provided to the Lighthouse and back to Shepherd’s Hand each morning.
People find themselves with no place to stay for many reasons. Martinez broke down three basic categories he sees: “resident homeless” people who live mostly unhoused here all year; transient homeless people and those who are situationally homeless because of job loss, divorce, domestic violence or other stresses.
One man who uses Shepherd’s Hand for showers, laundry and other services is employed, but lost his housing because of divorce, and despite his job, cannot afford rent. Martinez said this man is one of many who would be a candidate for the Lighthouse overnight. “He has income, he just can’t afford what’s available — or in this case, what’s not available,” Martinez said.
Other prospective guests might reject shelter in favor of staying out. Some cannot abide by the shelter’s rules, or they show up to the nightly screening under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Whatever the reason they do not or cannot go to the Lighthouse, these people remain vulnerable to freezing. Martinez, Montrose Jail Ministries and others work to keep a ready supply of sleeping bags and tents available.
“The good news is, we have sleeping bags and gear like that. We still have a need for tents,” said Martinez.
He said the Lighthouse’s rules are in place for the safety and comfort of all who stay there. “We have families out there. We have single women, couples and babies. I wish we could help everyone, but we’re just not large enough to do it,” he said.
Housing affordability and availability is pressing nearly everyone — and although it sounds counterintuitive, homeless people can be overlooked in attempts to address the issue.
“Everyone is addressing the low-income issue, but what about the homeless?” Martinez said, pointing out that even “low-income” housing is too far of a stretch for many of the people who the Lighthouse serves.
The Lighthouse last season (which also opened in 2021 on Oct. 28 and continued to April 2022) provided 3,700 bed nights to men, women and children. It takes upwards of $60,000 per year to operate the seasonal shelter.
“The Lighthouse has been starting out every year without quite enough money to last a year. We still need support financially,” Martinez said.
The community has been generous to both the Lighthouse and Shepherd’s Hand, coming forward with coats, hats, sleeping bags, hygiene products and more.
“The community has been wonderful. I think they realize this is the time of year when people will be asking for (cold-weather clothing and supplies). This community is absolutely fabulous for supporting the needs of this (homeless) community and Shepherd’s Hand,” he said.
The charities are giving out sleeping bags, tents and other supplies almost as fast as those items are coming in. Like many other charities, Lighthouse and Shepherd’s Hand always have room for more volunteers.
Food is in good supply for both Lighthouse and Shepherd’s Hand, added Martinez, who is able to obtain food from Food Bank of the Rockies and to also distribute it to other nonprofits.
Shepherd’s Hand serves breakfast and lunch Monday — Friday (it’s five days because Martinez would need many more volunteers to serve every day). Lighthouse guests get a hot meal when they arrive in the evenings there, seven days a week.
Shepherd’s Hand is also continuing to assist Region 10’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program in delivering hot meals to qualifying older residents.
Additionally, anyone can come to Shepherd’s Hand to “shop” the shelves of its food pantry. The only requirement is hunger, Martinez said.
For information about helping Shepherd’s Hand, or information about its services, call 970-275-7215 or visit shepherdshandmontrose.org. For information about Lighthouse, contact Martinez at the above number or 970-433-3690.
