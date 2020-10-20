Limited fan attendance continues at final MHS home football games

Montrose High School will host the second of three home football games on Friday, Oct. 23, and two fan tickets will continue to be provided to all student activity participants to distribute.
Attendance will continue to be limited to meet public health recommendations and only spectators with a ticket will be granted entry. All spectators will be screened upon entry to the stadium and must wear a mask at all times.
The two reservation tickets student activity participants provide to their fans indicate the price to be paid at the gate (Adult tickets are $5 each and senior / student tickets are $4 each; tickets for fans aged 6 and younger are free).
MHS will continue implementing all necessary COVID-19 precautions to ensure that athletic events are safe for all players, coaches, officials, and spectators.
For fans unable to attend in person, football games will be live-streamed for free on the official MHS Media YouTube channel. Just go to YouTube and search “MHS Media” or visit and bookmark the following link https://tinyurl.com/y5w59np5.
For questions, please contact Montrose High School Activities Director, Lyle Wright, at lyle.wright@mcsd.org, or 970- 249-6636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.