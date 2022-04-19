Lions Club Carnival returns

The Montrose Lions Club Carnival is set to return May 5 - 8 at the Montrose County Fairgrounds.
Gates open at 5 p.m. May 5. The carnival runs until 1 p.m. May 8. Closing times vary.
Browns Carnival will bring rides, games and concessions for the carnival, a fundraiser for the Lions Club.
Pre-sale tickets are available at Ace Hardware on Main and Townsend and Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road. Pre-sale tickets are also sold on Saturday, April 23 and on Saturday, April 30, at the Community Recreation Center, Woodgate Road, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. An all-day ride ticket is $30 if purchased in advance; $40 at the gate.
Watch the Montrose Lions Club Facebook page for updates.
Proceeds go to the Lions Club, a local service organization that has hosted the carnival for about 60 years or so. The Lions Club provides free vision checks at local preschools and can arrange for discounted treatment with partner eye specialists. The club also accepts applications for eyeglasses, as well as donated eyeglasses, which help people in other parts of the world enjoy better vision.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone