Little Mesa Fire prompts road closures

Closure orders are in effect for areas near the Little Mesa Fire burning in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area about 15 miles southwest of Delta.
Closures include National Forest System Road (NFSR) #502 – Dry Mesa road, NFSR #501.1A – South Bench road, National Forest System Trail (NFST) #102 – Picket Corral trail, NFST #102.1A – Picket Corral Spur trail and NFST #104 – Cabin Bench Area trail.
This Forest Service closure is being enacted in the interest of public and firefighter safety and will allow fire crews to focus on suppression efforts. The public is asked to adhere to this closure and pay close attention to all signage.
For questions concerning the closure, call the GMUG Supervisor’s Office at 970-874-6600.
There are temporary road closures in Delta County on Dry Mesa Road at the intersection with Escalante Rim Road and on USFS Dry Mesa Road at Sawmill Mesa Road junction.
As a reminder, the public needs to stay out of the Potholes Recreation Area. Helicopters are using water from the creek there for fire suppression.
The lightning-ignited Little Mesa Fire was first reported July 31 and as of Friday morning, had burned an estimated 433 acres in piñon-juniper, sagebrush and grass. No containment had been reported. Light rain fell Thursday night, but not enough to affect the fire.
Friday work included patrols of Tatum Ridge Road and continued protection of Escalante Canyon, along with, as conditions allowed, aerial ignitions to burn out fuels that could otherwise carry the fire.
As an additional reminder, do not fly drones or other unmanned aircraft in the fire area. These interfere with air operations.
Lowline Fire
The Lowline Fire 14 miles northwest of Gunnison had burned 1,871 acres as of the last available count. Containment remained at 55% Friday morning, with 141 personnel on the fire, which sprouted up on July 26.
Fire managers remind people to be careful when entering areas hit by the fire, as damaged trees can fall, stump holes are tripping hazards, and there are other areas where the ground is unstable because root systems have burned away. These areas can also hold residual heat and cause burns.
Friday, crews were working the southwestern portion of the fire between Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek near the West Elk Wilderness boundary. They were conducting mop-up, the process of manually locating and extinguishing areas of residual heat.
Thursday appeared to mark the start of a gradual transition into greater humidity as monsoon moisture builds in the region. Chances of sufficient rain to wet the fire were deemed unlikely.
The Gunnison Ranger District issued updates to road and trail closures:
• The lands bordered on the northwest by the Mill-Castle Trail 450 from Storm Pass to the three-way junction of Trails 450, 425, and 438; then bordered on the northeast edge by the Lowline Trail 438 to the top of Section 16 Township 15 South, Range 87 West 6th Principal Meridian.
• The northern boundary goes due east, following the top of Sections 16, 15, and 14 to the forest boundary
• The eastern boundary follows the forest boundary to National Forest System Road 727
• The south is bound by Road 727 and Trail 450 until it reaches Storm Pass.
• Roads and trails including National Forest System Trails (NFST) Low Line Trail 438 and Mill-Castle Trail 450.
Gunnison County Road 730 (Ohio Creek Road) reopened to the public at noon Friday, by order of the sheriff. A pre-evacuation order remained in effect for County Road 727, Mill Creek.
Pagosa Springs-area fires
Elsewhere on the Western Slope, the Bear Creek and Quartz Ridge fires continue to burn outside of Pagosa Springs.
Quartz Ridge was 0% contained, with 1,298 acres burned. Quartz Meadows Road, Quartz Ridge Trail and Quartz Creek Trail on the National Forest all were closed.
Bear Creek Fire, also at 0% containment, had burned 375 acres as of Friday. Both were caused by lightning strikes. The Weminuche Valley is under pre-evacuation notice.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone