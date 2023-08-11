Little Mesa Fire prompts road closures

Flames from the Little Mesa Fire plow through sagebrush and into the junipers. (Courtesy photo/InciWeb)

Closure orders are in effect for areas near the Little Mesa Fire burning in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area about 15 miles southwest of Delta.

Closures include National Forest System Road (NFSR) #502 – Dry Mesa road, NFSR #501.1A – South Bench road, National Forest System Trail (NFST) #102 – Picket Corral trail, NFST #102.1A – Picket Corral Spur trail and NFST #104 – Cabin Bench Area trail.



