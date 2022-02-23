Multiple closures are hitting the state’s highways Wednesday, Feb. 23, including Colorado 145 at Lizard Head Pass, which will close at 2 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. Expect the closure to last for at least two hours.
The US 550 mountain corridor — Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes — were closed as of noon Feb. 23. Avalanche mitigation begun on Feb. 22 continued, with no estimated time for reopening the passes.
US 160 Wolf Creek Pass will close at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb.24. The closure will last for at least two hours.
All closures will last longer if circumstances warrant lengthier closures and depending on how much snow and debris falls onto the highways. Only travel if absolutely necessary and allow for extra time. Be prepared for bad roads. Info: CoTrip.org
The Colorado Department of Transportation advises more avalanche mitigation work will likely be necessary Feb. 24 on Red Mountain, Coal Bank and Molas, Lizard Head and also Monarch Pass on US 50. Closure times were pending further announcement.
Wednesday, avalanche warnings were in effect for the Grand Mesa, Aspen, Gunnison, North San Juan and South San Juan zones, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche.state.co.us.
Heavy snowfall and strong winds made “very dangerous” avalanche conditions and large avalanches can be easily triggered. Others will come down naturally. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended.
