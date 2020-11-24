Lobby visits restricted after police staff test positive for COVID

The Montrose Police Department has changed protocols for its lobby and is working with health officials after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Those staffers are following quarantine recommendations by state and local health departments. The MPD and City of Montrose are closely coordinating with Montrose County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The MPD is limiting in-person contacts to one customer at a time at the front desk in the lobby at 434 S. First St. People going to the front desk need to wear a mask and follow signage.
Further, people are asked to limit in-person visits to the greatest extent possible by accepting phone calls from officers for certain non-emergency reports.
On-duty officers will remain available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.
“Due to the personal interactions with the public and between staff that are intrinsic to law enforcement operations, the police department has anticipated the possibility of positive COVID-19 cases in the department and is prepared to work proactively to adjust its operations to ensure that it is fully equipped to continue to provide the highest level of service to Montrose residents while also protecting the health and safety of staff and the public,” Police Chief Blaine Hall said in a news release.
The city reminds people they need to be continually diligent in taking steps to reduce the spread of the virus, especially as the holidays ramp up.
More info can be found at CityofMontrose.org/COVID19; the Montrose County Public Health hotline, 970-252-4545; montrosecountyjic.com.
Montrose County is currently on level orange — high risk — of the state’s COVID risk dial.
Practice good hand hygiene; wear facial coverings in public; maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others; stay home if you are sick and self-quarantine if you have been exposed to COVID.
