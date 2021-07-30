Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Montrose Police Department and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office are hosting National Night Out, a free, community celebration from 6 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Cerise Park as part of a nationwide effort to promote community policing.
The event is free to the public. Other agencies involved include the Montrose and Olathe Fire Departments, Olathe Police Department, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
National Night Out is an annual, community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
At the Montrose event, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, wildlife officers, and other first responders will be hosting a community barbecue with free hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks.
Various pieces of law enforcement and public safety equipment will be on static display for the public to see. A bike rodeo is planned along with other activities for kids. Please note that children participating in the bike rodeo need to bring their own bicycles and helmets.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said National Night Out is a great opportunity to bring police officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
“The National Night out is always a positive event for our community. It allows our police officers to interact with our citizens, and encourages neighbors to meet each other,” Hall said. “Our goal is that, through interaction, they will form relationships with each other and the Police Department. Ultimately, these interactions could lead to some great community policing projects in the future.”
“The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be a part of this long-standing tradition,” said Sheriff Gene Lillard.
“It has been my goal to develop strong relationships with both local first responders and the community, and I’m pleased to say we have achieved that and are continuing to strengthen those relationships everyday. MCSO deputies not only work to protect and serve our community, but participate in our local community as parents, volunteer coaches, worship leaders, and more. National Night out is a great chance to see our friends, family, and neighbors.”
According to National Night Out, the event has been held annually since 1984 and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States.
National Night Out began simply with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. The first event in 1984 involved 2.5 million residents across 400 communities in 23 states, growing to involve 38 million residents in 16,000 communities across the United States in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.