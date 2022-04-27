Foster Farms continues working with the state after being placed into quarantine because of a highly pathogenic avian flu outbreak there.
The outbreak meant that 60,000 birds had to be euthanized. The state-ordered quarantine also applies to poultry producers in a sizable chunk of Montrose and Delta counties.
No one in the quarantine area can move birds, eggs, hatching or embryonated eggs, manure, feed, bodies, feathers and used poultry equipment to or from their property.
The Colorado Veterinarian’s Office confirmed that all Foster Farm birds have been “depopulated” and waste is being removed.
Once full disposal is complete, the facility will move into “virus elimination” phase. (It can take several weeks to completely clean out the barns; the elimination phase would begin after that.)
Foster Farms will remain in quarantine an additional two weeks to 28 days after virus elimination is completed in accordance with state and U.S. Department of Agriculture guidance.
Commercial facilities within a roughly 12.5-mile zone will begin weekly surveillance testing for the avian flu on their premises; the area quarantine is in effect until further notice.
The state is to follow up with commercial and backyard operations within the quarantine area for two weeks after the virus elimination is completed.
The state issued the quarantine order on April 20, after confirming highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu at Foster Farms in Montrose County. The virus is highly contagious and has a mortality rate of virtually 100%.
Poultry producers are urged to maintain biosecurity measures and to keep an eye out for signs of HPAI: Sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft‐shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.
Visit ag.colorado.gov/hpai for more resources and to track confirmed cases. Those who are experiencing stress or anxiety over HPAI can contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-494-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. Farmers and ranchers can receive a voucher for six free sessions with an ag-competent provider through the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program (campforhealth.com).
Veterinarians and producers must report any suspicious disease events in poultry flocks to the State Veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130. If it is after hours, the voicemail message will indicate which veterinarian is on call.