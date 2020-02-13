The Valley Symphony Association presents “A Kaleidoscope of Local Color: Collaborations and Debuts” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Montrose Pavilion.
The VSA is an all-volunteer regional performing arts organization in its 49th year. Orchestra musicians’ ages range from 15 to 93.
Director Mike Kern is excited to shine a spotlight within the orchestra’s ranks, on both soloists and composers who will debut their works.
“It is a treat to share the considerable talents of our members,” Kern said. “They all give so much to our musical community, and we’re excited to highlight their remarkable gifts.
Favorite established repertoire will include Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 4,” featuring Concertmaster Debra TenNapel (Montrose) and flutists Kathryn Kubinyi (Ouray, principal) and Edie Burgess (Eckert); “Adagio” from Mozart’s “Concerto for Clarinet” featuring principal clarinetist Holly Burgess (Montrose); and the tenor's aria from the opera, “The Elixir of Love” by Donizetti, featuring visiting artists from Grand Junction, tenor David Silvano and harpist Elyse Anderson, along with principal cellist Barb Campbell (Cedaredge).
Exciting compositional premiers from the oboe, bass, and viola sections will also take center stage. Fifteen-year-old violist Anwen Borgo (Montrose) will premier two pieces, as will bassist Richard Hansen (Olathe). Principal oboist Nick Carozza (Grand Junction) and bassist Justin Russell (Whitewater) have co-composed a concerto for full orchestra that highlights their instruments and features them as soloists. “The piece is a musical narrative of our friendship,” Carozza said.
“Our music is timeless and ageless, and our musicians are so talented,” said VSA board member Priscilla Fry. “We look forward to seeing you at this exciting concert of debuts and collaborations.”
A complimentary reception will immediately follow the concert. “We are grateful to Farmers Insurance – Jesse Dryer Agency for stepping up as our February concert partner to help make the music happen,” Fry said.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are available online, in Delta at Clubb’s, in Montrose at the Montrose Pavilion and Maggie’s Books, and at the door on event days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.