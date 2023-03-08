Local doctor named to Colorado Medical Society Board

Dr. Rhonda Parker (Courtesy photo/MRH)

Doctor Rhonda Parker, chief medical officer at Montrose Regional Health, has been elected to the Colorado Medical Society (CMS) board. She will be representing Districts 3 & 4, which stretches the southern border of the state and includes communities such as Montrose, Durango, Trinidad and more.

“I am deeply grateful to represent Districts 3 & 4 here in Western Colorado,” said Parker. “I look forward to representing rural Colorado and helping to tell our story.”



