Local doctor named to Colorado Medical Society Board

Doctor Rhonda Parker, chief medical officer at Montrose Regional Health, has been elected to the Colorado Medical Society (CMS) board. She will be representing Districts 3 & 4, which stretches the southern border of the state and includes communities such as Montrose, Durango, Trinidad and more.
“I am deeply grateful to represent Districts 3 & 4 here in Western Colorado,” said Parker. “I look forward to representing rural Colorado and helping to tell our story.”
Parker, a board certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon, practiced in Montrose for over a decade. As the chief medical officer at the hospital she works with medical staff, leadership and caregivers to problem-solve and ensure patients receive excellent care.
“I am passionate about improving access to high quality, safe care. Rural health faces greater challenges than our urban counterparts – higher rates of drug and alcohol dependency, higher rates of teen pregnancy, higher rates of preventable illnesses and deaths. Many of our patients tend to be older, sicker, and without everyday resources to get better,” she said.
Her broad experience as both a private practice physician and as part of the hospital administration team has given her an insider’s view on ethics, reimbursement, emergency medicine, government regulators and patient experience. “I hope to provide the CMS board with a unique experience from the view of rural physicians and also that of a rural, growing healthcare system.”
Relevant qualifications include her experience as private practice owner/partner and orthopedic surgeon and her various additional roles she has served at Montrose Regional Health, including: physician advisor and consultant, utilization management review officer, chief of surgery for two years, and serving on additional hospital committees including Surgery Committee, Medical/Pharmaceuticals & Therapeutics Committee, Ethics Committee and more.
Her educational experience includes:
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Fellowship, University of Pennsylvania;
Orthopedic Surgery Residency, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine;
Internal Medicine Internship, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine;
Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine;
Master of Science, Community Health Education / Athletic Training, University of Oregon;
Bachelor of Science, Physician Education / Athletic Training, University of Oregon
