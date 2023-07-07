Local elections worker one of 4 nominated for prestigious award

Montrose Deputy County Clerk Kim Wright and her boss, Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes, at the Colorado County Clerks Association summer conference in Durango. Wright was a finalist for a prestigious election award. (Courtesy photo/CCCA)

A local elections worker described by her boss as “the poster child for managing pressure with grace” was recognized by the Colorado County Clerks Association.

Kim Wright was nominated for the Michelle Burton award, which honors those “who demonstrate love and extra devotion to the election process.”



