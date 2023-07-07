Local elections worker one of 4 nominated for prestigious award

Montrose Deputy County Clerk Kim Wright and her boss, Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes, at the Colorado County Clerks Association summer conference in Durango. Wright was a finalist for a prestigious election award. (Courtesy photo/CCCA)
A local elections worker described by her boss as “the poster child for managing pressure with grace” was recognized by the Colorado County Clerks Association.
Kim Wright was nominated for the Michelle Burton award, which honors those “who demonstrate love and extra devotion to the election process.”
Wright was one of four election workers from around the state nominated for the award by their clerks.
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes noted in her nomination letter that Wright began as an election supervisor with Montrose County in 2015.
“She immediately dug in, studying statute, election rules, policy and procedures and every resource she could get her hands on, as well as solidifying connections with our vendors, other county election experts and the Secretary of State’s office,” Guynes said.
“Why? Because she wanted to be readily familiar with election processes and know where or who to contact for further information. …. Kim quickly became an expert resource for election information.
“Kim is the poster child for managing pressure with grace,” Guynes said.
In addition to Wright, the other finalists were Jonathan Arebalos of Ouray County, and Jack Twite with Douglas County. The Colorado County Clerks Association board presented the award to Garfield County Clerk staffer Edna Place at its summer conference in Durango.
The award honors Michelle Burton, who began her elections career in 1976 with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and ended it as an Arapahoe County elections deputy. She and her husband Wayne died in a car accident in 2000 as they were traveling to Utah to watch their 14-year-old son play in a soccer tournament. The Grandview High student was not in the car, which collided with a deer.
The conference, which concluded June 29, featured two national election figures who endured attacks from President Donald Trump and other election deniers after the 2020 presidential election.
Gabe Sterling, a Republican in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, oversaw two hand recounts of the election, which confirmed Democrat Joe Biden won the state. He talked about unprecedented death threats – which some Colorado elected officials could relate to.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, encountered armed protestors while she was putting up Christmas lights with her young son.
“We are tired and we are weary but we are not broken,” Benson told the clerks. “We are ready for what 2024 brings. We are determined to protect democracy.”
Lynn Bartels was a reporter for 35 years, including working for The Denver Post and the Rocky Mountain News. She served as the spokeswoman for Secretary of State Wayne Williams, and now occasionally handles communications for the Colorado County Clerks Association.
