Local forest entomologist Lockner wins Richard Fitzgerald Award for Excellence in Forest Management

The Richard Fitzgerald Award for Excellence in Forest Management was recently presented to Amy Lockner, an entomologist from the USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region.
Lockner was acknowledged for her work on the Wilder and Gunnison-Highlands project on the Gunnison Ranger District of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests. The award is a traveling trophy that will spend the next year in Gunnison in her honor.
The Fitzgerald Award was established in 2018 and awarded to its namesake, Richard “Fitz” Fitzgerald that year, which marked his 61st year with the Forest Service. Fitz is one of the longest serving employees in agency history.
The award annually recognizes one Forest Service employee who has demonstrated leadership, excellence in forest management, and outstanding commitment to working with partners in the field of forest management. Lockner is the third person to receive the award.
“Americans expect their public land managers to make sound, science-based decisions, to do this you need great scientists,” said Matt McCombs, Gunnison District Ranger.
“Amy is exactly that, her knowledge and passion fused with a deep commitment to the health of America’s forests was the catalyst for the Wilder project. We wouldn’t be here without her contributions and I am thrilled she’s being properly recognized for her efforts,” he added.
Lockner worked with personnel from the Gunnison Ranger District, Colorado State Forest Service, National Forest Foundation, West Region Wildfire Council and private landowners to address a mountain pine beetle outbreak in Taylor Canyon with the goal of arresting the spread of the beetle in the immediate area of the outbreak. Their work will also help to slow the spread of the beetle in the greater 290,000-acre Taylor Park area of the district.
