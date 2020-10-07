A local fundraiser has been set up to benefit plane crash victims Tyler and Jessica Beyer of Wyoming, whose small plane crashed over the weekend near Cedaredge. The two survived, but were severely injured and funds are being raised for their medical expenses.
Friends from the local ranching community have established an account at Home Loan State Bank of Montrose, adding another way to donate to the couple. People can make contributions at the bank, 340 S. Townsend Ave., under the name Robert Beyer (Tyler's father), attention Tish Saunders. For more information, call 970-497-4280.
