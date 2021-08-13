The Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse recently received a generous donation from local community member Marcia Bailey, made in memory of her daughter Robin. The donation allowed the posse to purchase a new pump, water tank, and hose assembly to be used on a brush truck for wildfires.
The brush truck is used in the suppression of wildfires in our area when the posse is deployed for support by the Montrose County sheriff.
Posse President Lewis Wengerd said, “On behalf of the entire posse, I would like to express my gratitude to Ms. Bailey for her support,” said Lewis Wengerd, posse president.
“This new slide-in unit will help our members to efficiently and safely perform fire suppression operations. The posse also would like to express thanks to all the members of our community for their continued support, because without community support and generous donation, our posse could not operate.”
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse is an entirely volunteer organization, conducting search and rescue, recovery operations, traffic control, security and, wildland fire suppression for all of Montrose County. The posse relies on donations from the community to fund operations, equipment, and training. The posse has been serving Montrose County since 1964. For more information on the posse, visit www.mcspi.org
