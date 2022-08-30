The Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy will graduate its first class of cadets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The ceremony is followed by a reception. All are welcome.
The WCLEA’s success during its inaugural year is due to strong partnerships with Colorado Mesa University, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, as well as multiple other agencies who provided instructors for the 17-week academy.
Academy enrollment for this session included six cadets in total; three employed by the Montrose Police Department, two by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and one by the Gunnison Police Department.
The WCLEA was developed and created to fill a void in certifying officers in the region during the summer months.
Over the past two years, Montrose Police Department staff, along with instructors from other surrounding agencies, worked to develop lesson plans and curriculum which were all subject to approval by the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board prior to WCLEA’s certification.
WCLEA received final notice of its approval in late January of 2022, and courses began on May 9. Although the inaugural class consists of six cadets, WCLEA anticipates larger interest and higher enrollment in future sessions.
WCLEA and its director, Sgt. Courtney Jones, would like to express a special thank-you to all participating agencies, CMU leadership, the City of Montrose’s leadership, and city council for their continued support and enthusiasm.
