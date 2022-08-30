Purchase Access

The Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy will graduate its first class of cadets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The ceremony is followed by a reception. All are welcome.

The WCLEA’s success during its inaugural year is due to strong partnerships with Colorado Mesa University, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, as well as multiple other agencies who provided instructors for the 17-week academy.



