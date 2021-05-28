Local tactical teams, FBI nab suspect in Nevada attempted murder

Working with the FBI Thursday, tactical teams from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Police Department, with the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, arrested the suspect in an attempted murder in Nevada.
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza, 26, was arrested without incident at the farm where he was working on Falcon Road Thursday at about 2 p.m., Undersheriff George Jackson said.
Morga-Mendoza was sought on a warrant out of the North Las Vegas Police Department; details were not immediately available and the Nevada courts have sealed the document, Jackson said.
A phone message left for the North Las Vegas Police Department’s spokesman was not immediately returned Thursday.
According to preliminary information, the FBI developed tips placing Morga-Mendoza in the Montrose area and through additional investigation, narrowed down his location in the 5300 block of Falcon Road.
An FBI agent arrived in town Wednesday and formulated a plan with the MCSO’s High Impact Target Team and MPD tactical team. The authorities swarmed in on the suspect Thursday. He was taken to the Montrose County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Nevada.
Jackson praised the tactical teams, saying the Thursday sweep shows the benefit for working together.
“We utilized both the Montrose Sheriff’s Office and MPD tactical teams. We have reached what we all desired: Both agencies working seamlessly together,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
