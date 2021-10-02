Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Mothers Against Drunk Drive and the Colorado Department of Transportation recently named Colorado State Patrol Trooper Roger Lowry of the local 5C Troop as a 2021 Law Enforcement Champion.
Lowry was among 32 award recipients.
The Law Enforcement Champion Awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increase seat belt use and reduce speeding. Lowry received the Outstanding Individual Dedication to Occupant Protection Award.
A law enforcement champion is an individual with outstanding contributions in the prevention and enforcement of impaired driving, traffic safety, or occupant protection.
This can be demonstrated by efforts such as DUI patrols or safety belt campaigns during the established enforcement periods throughout the year. It can also be demonstrated by advanced training, drug recognition expert activity, high visibility enforcement tactics, community engagement, prevention programs, and other related activities.
“We are grateful to the brave men and women in law enforcement who keep our roads and communities safe, even during ever-changing circumstances like a global pandemic,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT.
“At CDOT, we are committed to recognizing the important services provided by public safety officials, as well as our own responsibility to do whatever we can to keep them safe on the job.”
Through August 31, fatalities from suspected drunk and drugged driving are up 14% over 2020 and 33% over 2019 according to CDOT Fatal Crash Data. In addition to recognizing the achievements of award winners, MADD and CDOT sought to highlight the importance of DUI enforcement and encourage Colorado drivers to do their part by always planning ahead for a safe ride home.
The awards dinner also featured victim/survivors Howard and Polli Small. Their son, Ethan Small, was killed by a drunk and drug-impaired driver in Denver on Jan. 19, 2019.
“We know firsthand that driving under the influence can end in tragedy,” they said. “Our son Ethan died a violent death, and our lives changed forever—all because of one person’s choice to drive impaired. We are grateful for these law enforcement heroes because their hard work saves lives and prevents others from going through what we’ve experienced.”
“So many people will never know the debt that they owe to our law enforcement heroes. Every time they stop a drunk or drugged driver, they potentially save a life,” said MADD Colorado State Executive Director Fran Lanzer. “We’re fortunate to have so many dedicated men and women protecting our communities.”
The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving and seat belt enforcement, education and awareness campaigns.
The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year with 16 specific high visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events.
Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. More details about impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips can be found at HeatIsOnColorado.com.
