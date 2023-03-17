Local veteran organizations recognize Camelot Gardens

On March 13, local veterans organizations presented a thank-you plaque to Sheree Wanner, Camelot Gardens owner, and Trina Donahue, the general manager.
The presentation took place at the monthly meeting of the American Legion, and was made on behalf of the American Legion and American Legion Riders, the Disabled American Veterans Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The plaque was awarded as a thank-you for all they have done for the American Legion Post 73 Christmas Wreaths Across Montrose mission. The use of Camelot Gardens' indoor facility is instrumental in this project.
For the past five years, Camelot Gardens has helped ensure that Montrose veterans are remembered at Christmas time with a wreath placed on their graves at local cemeteries, according to Legion Cmdr. Dave Vergamini.
Wanner at Camelot Gardens provides the interior space where the wreaths are assembled and prepared for distribution, and Camelot also provides the greenery. Donahue can be seen each year organizing and enlisting staff to help move the process along, and the local veterans organizations provide the ribbons, and now recruits more than 100 volunteers.
John Boughton, American Legion vice commander and American Legion Riders commander who heads up this mission, said there were only a handful of volunteers when they started five years ago and it took hours to complete. This year — through the help of so many volunteers — the wreath-making was completed in less than one hour. Following the wreath-making, the volunteers proceeded to the cemeteries where they solemnly placed them on the graves, while paying tribute to each veteran.
Local veterans and volunteers alike often comment during the event: "We will never forget their service and sacrifice."
