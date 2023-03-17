Local veteran organizations recognize Camelot Gardens

Camelot Gardens owner Sheree Wanner and general manager Trina Donahue accept recognition plaque for the large role they play in Wreaths Across Montrose mission. (Courtesy photo/American Legion)

On March 13, local veterans organizations presented a thank-you plaque to Sheree Wanner, Camelot Gardens owner, and Trina Donahue, the general manager.

The presentation took place at the monthly meeting of the American Legion, and was made on behalf of the American Legion and American Legion Riders, the Disabled American Veterans Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The plaque was awarded as a thank-you for all they have done for the American Legion Post 73 Christmas Wreaths Across Montrose mission. The use of Camelot Gardens' indoor facility is instrumental in this project.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?