2:55 p.m.
Classes being dismissed as scheduled. No weapon located, per school. Evening activities will proceed as planned.
2:38 p.m.
The Montrose Police Department and partner agencies are still investigating the reported threat, telling media on scene that they cannot say right now whether the information they had was credible. They are still investigating to determine who the caller was and that person's connection to the high school.
"As it stands right now, our kids are safe and that's our first priority," Chief Blaine Hall said.
Hall also said the response was resource-heavy, requiring teams of officers to search room by room on the large campus and its buildings.
1:58 p.m.
Montrose County School District has released an update on its Facebook page.
"Our response is still ongoing regarding the tip of a threat at Montrose High School," MCSD wrote. "Law enforcement are currently clearing every classroom to ensure every student is safe. This process will conclude prior to the end of the school day today."
Wednesday dismissal at MHS is at 2:40 p.m. Evening events at MHS will move forward as scheduled, according to MCSD.
MCSD also said law enforcement's response came after a community member, identifying themselves as a parent, called the school and said their child brought a weapon on campus.
As of 1:24 p.m., Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said officers from department agencies inside the building going room to room had not found a gun.
1:24 p.m.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall provided an update, saying a gun has not been found. The police department received a tip about a possible threat and responded, Hall said.
No arrests have been made, Hall said.
Officers continue to go room to room and building to building. The search is likely to take more than 15 minutes than previously reported.
The school day is likely to resume, and students will release with the normal bus schedule. Hall said by the time officers complete the search, it would likely be around the time school is scheduled to release today.
1:18 p.m.
Officers are still going room to room, according to Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, and have not found anything to this point. He expects they will continue to check rooms for another 15 minutes.
12:51 p.m.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard told a crowd of students and parents outside of Montrose High School that officers continue to go room to room inside MHS and have not found "anything suspicious."
12:37 p.m.
Montrose High School is on lockdown following a tip of a potential security threat inside the building.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard told the Montrose Daily Press there has not been a shooting.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall provided an update, saying there has not been a shooting and students are currently on lockdown.
No one has been arrested, Hall said. Officers from multiple agencies are going room to room and are working to clear the perimeter, Hall added.
The school went into lockdown around lunchtime.
"Students are safe and are presently in lockdown in their classrooms while this threat is being investigated," Montrose County School District said on its Facebook page at 12:15 p.m. "Again, this is an unconfirmed threat and MCSD presently has no confirmation of a threat of violence. Out of an abundance of caution we are following all safety protocols."