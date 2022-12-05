Lost and Found Day is a good time to reunite with lost property held by the state

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region recovered $90,000 through the state's unclaimed property division. The money had been lost as part of the estate of a deceased patron. (Courtesy photo/Colorado Treasurer's Office)

Friday, Dec. 9, is National Lost and Found Day, and Treasurer Dave Young wants to reunite Colorado nonprofits with their lost money and property. 

“Gone are the days of looking for misplaced items in a lost-and-found bin. Simply log on to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com and get down to business searching for money or property you have lost in the past,” said Young, who is also a former president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. “It only takes 30 seconds to check the State’s lost-and-found with the Great Colorado Payback.”



