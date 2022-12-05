Lost and Found Day is a good time to reunite with lost property held by the state

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region recovered $90,000 through the state's unclaimed property division. The money had been lost as part of the estate of a deceased patron. (Courtesy photo/Colorado Treasurer's Office)
Friday, Dec. 9, is National Lost and Found Day, and Treasurer Dave Young wants to reunite Colorado nonprofits with their lost money and property.
“Gone are the days of looking for misplaced items in a lost-and-found bin. Simply log on to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com and get down to business searching for money or property you have lost in the past,” said Young, who is also a former president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. “It only takes 30 seconds to check the State’s lost-and-found with the Great Colorado Payback.”
Last fiscal year, The Great Colorado Payback returned almost $50 million to nearly 55,000 claimants through our Unclaimed Property Division.
To simplify the claims process, a pilot program which proactively returns funds was started, returning $4.1 million to 13,700 rightful owners without requiring additional paperwork for identification purposes.
The average claim last year was $1,832 — but can be much larger, as The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region found last year, when through the Payback, it discovered more than $90,000 that had been lost as part of an estate of a deceased patron.
“Losing track of items is an unfortunate part of life for nonprofits,” Bianca Gardelli, Director of Colorado Unclaimed Property. “The good news is that in Colorado, we have a fast and easy way for you to search for cash or other items you may have lost track of.”
History of Lost and Found Day
Lost and Found Day was officially announced on Nov. 19, 2012, but the concept of having a place where people can come to possibly recover things they have lost dates back to 718, when Japanese monks included the service of returning the belongings of people in their daily tasks.
In 1805, Napoleon Bonaparte opened the first lost-and-found office in Paris. Objects found on the streets of the city could be brought there, and those looking for them could go there to see if their items had been brought in. Since then, the concept has spread all over the world. Lost and Found Day is celebrated annually on the second Friday of December.
The Great Colorado Payback
Even businesses lose track of property and payments, occasionally resulting in unclaimed property which can be claimed. Corporations, municipalities, schools, nonprofits, hospitals, and small businesses are also listed among the many individuals whose assets are in the possession of the state.
Money or property turned over to the state treasury for safekeeping is held for the owner or heir of the account and there are no time limits for filing a claim.
The state treasurer currently maintains a list of more than 1.7 million names of individuals as well as schools for whom property is available, including over $960 million in cold, hard cash. To date, the Great Colorado Payback has reunited over $600 million to their rightful owners.
