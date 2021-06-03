Louisiana woman dead in Slick Rock Hill crash

First responders work to clear the scene of a wreck on Slick Rock Hill Thursday morning. The crash killed a 36-year-old woman from Louisiana. (Courtesy/San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

Staff Report

A woman driving a recreational vehicle on Colorado 141 crashed and died Thursday morning on Slick Rock Hill.

According to San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante, Anna Garcia, 36, of Louisiana went off the road at about mile marker 19 on the highway, roughly 4 miles outside of the community of Egnar, rural San Miguel County.

Garcia’s husband, who was following the RV in their Jeep, likely witnessed the crash.

The highway was closed in both directions as San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Colorado State Patrol, Egnar Fire Department, Dove Creek Fire Department and other agencies responded. It reopened at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to single-lane traffic.

Sante noted Thursday’s was the third fatal crash on Slick Rock Hill in the last year.

Tags

Load comments