With low flows and higher water temperatures observed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to voluntarily avoid fishing after noon on the 4-mile section of Tomichi Creek that runs through CPW’S Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area east of Gunnison.
The voluntary fishing closure is in effect immediately.
“Water temperatures have already reached 71 degrees,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Dan Brauch. “Temperatures spike in the afternoon. Fish caught when temperatures are that high may experience increased stress, and anglers may find it difficult to release fish safely.”
Brauch said anglers should fish early to avoid the higher water temperatures commonly seen in the afternoon and seek out high-elevation trout lakes and streams where water temperatures are more suitable.
CPW aquatic biologists will regularly monitor temperatures on the creek in the coming weeks to let anglers know when conditions have improved.
Anglers should be aware of changing conditions at Colorado’s rivers and streams. For the latest conditions related to mandatory and voluntary fishing closures, go to cpw.state.co.us and search under “Things to Do.”
