Low water drives early-season closures at Elk Creek marina concession ops

Low water levels on Blue Mesa Reservoir are driving changes to boat ramp and marina operations.
The Elk Creek marina concession operations including fuel service, boat rentals and slips, the marina store, and Pappy’s restaurant will close for the season on Aug. 22. Those launching boats in Blue Mesa on Aug. 22 should instead launch from Lake Fork or Iola boat ramps to avoid congestion and delays at Elk Creek.
The Elk Creek ramp and areas of the reservoir between Turtle Rock and Elk Creek Breakwaters will close temporarily on Aug. 23 while the docks are moved and anchored in deeper water.
“Blue Mesa is still open for recreation,” said Curecanti Superintendent Deanna Greco. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we adjust to unprecedented low water levels and changing circumstances.”
Iola ramp, Lake Fork Marina and ramp and vessels that can be hand launched from the shoreline are still available to the public. Be cautious, as muddy areas and unstable banks may create hazards. Avoid driving in mud. If your vehicle gets stuck, you are responsible for removing it.
The National Park Service constantly tests Blue Mesa for the presence of cyanotoxins. Toxic algae resemble thick pea soup or spilled paint. Avoid contact with it. If exposed, shower immediately. Rinse fish with clean water. Help with monitoring efforts by downloading the Bloomwatch app, https://cyanos.org/bloomwatch/
