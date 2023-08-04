Lowline Fire reported at 54% containment

The Lowline Fire in Gunnison County was at 54% containment Friday morning, when it had scorched 1,776 acres.
About 400 people are fighting the fire and so far, have assessed 125 structures in the fire area; these efforts are ongoing.
The Lowline Fire in Gunnison County was at 54% containment Friday morning, when it had scorched 1,776 acres.
About 400 people are fighting the fire and so far, have assessed 125 structures in the fire area; these efforts are ongoing.
Crews Friday morning were hitting hot spots along un-contained fire lines and working to improve fire line security by felling snags and removing fuel hazards. Burnouts were on the schedule, pending weather conditions. Burnouts are conducted to remove flammable fuels that could help the fire spread.
Thursday night was the final shift for nighttime operations to monitor and patrol. Over the next few days, some firefighting resources were to be released, allowing them to either be reassigned to other wildfires or take time off for rest and recuperation in preparation for their next assignment.
Throughout the fire season, firefighters and support personnel typically work up to 14 days continuously, are returned home for several days off, and then begin a new 14-day assignment.
Weather and fuel conditions are expected to be warm and dry with light winds and possible afternoon gusts. There is a small chance of afternoon thunderstorms with precipitation predicted at 20% .
Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, humidity around 30%, and winds at 5 - 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Weather conditions are accelerating fuel moisture depletion resulting in increased likelihood of burning in the fire’s interior especially in mixed conifers and dead and down materials. The potential for spread outside containment lines was low, however, a fire weather watch is forecasted for Sunday. This spells an increased risk of fire danger because of strong winds, low humidity and higher temperatures.
The Lowline Fire was first reported the morning of July 26, about 14 miles northwest of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte, burning on a ridge between Squirrel and Mill creeks.
The mandatory evacuation order that was in effect for Gunnison County Road 727 was rescinded at noon Friday, according to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office. The area remains under pre-evacuation orders, however, and will likely stay that way until the fire is out. County Road 727 will stay closed to everyone except homeowners, residents and people working in the area.
Closures at County Road 7 and at Kebler Pass (County Road 12) on County Road 730 remain in place for local traffic only.
Area road and trail closures are in place on Forest Service lands in the fire area and the Bureau of Land Management has enacted a temporary closure near the fire.
Avoid the area. Do not fly drones or other unauthorized aircraft in the fire zone.
The public information line is 970-648-4470. Specific evacuation information: gunnisoncounty.org.
Information from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team I morning update and from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.