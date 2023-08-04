Lowline Fire reported at 54% containment

Smoke from the Lowline Fire was visible from U.S. 50 outside Gunnison on July 30. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The Lowline Fire in Gunnison County was at 54% containment Friday morning, when it had scorched 1,776 acres.

About 400 people are fighting the fire and so far, have assessed 125 structures in the fire area; these efforts are ongoing.



