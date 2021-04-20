Former uranium and Department of Energy workers are invited to a free Atomic Heroes Luncheon hosted by Nuclear Care Partners where they can get help from their local EEOICPA benefits specialist, Lori Shanks.

Shanks will be available to help answer any questions about the EEOICPA medical benefits and financial compensation that may be available to these former atomic workers and can help them with:

Prescription help; consequential illnesses; impairment ratings, White Card review/maximize benefits; reviewing denied EEOICPA claims and more. The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, April 28, at Camp Robber located at 1515 Ogden Road in Montrose. Lunch time slots are available anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Former workers can call 970-361-3066 to RSVP.

As this is a limited capacity event, RSVPs will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocol including social distancing and mask-wearing. Shanks will be taking every COVID-19 precaution and has received the COVID-19 vaccine series.

