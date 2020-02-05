Nuclear Care Partners will welcome in all former uranium and atomic workers to a free luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Camp Robber, 1515 Ogden Road.
Nuclear Care Partners benefits specialist Lori Shanks is hosting this event to help former workers learn if they qualify for benefits as well as learn how to maximize the benefits they
may already be receiving. Those former employees will learn where they will get answers to their, Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act, or EEOICPA benefits questions
“This lunch will provide a comfortable and informal setting where former atomic workers can
come together and freely ask questions about their benefits,” Shanks said in a press release. “They are so deserving. I want to help them get the most out of their benefits and get clear, honest, and expert answers to their questions.”
Through the EEOICPA, former atomic workers can qualify for up to $400,000 and no-cost
medical benefits due to their workplace exposure. Those who are allocated medical benefits
through the EEOICPA will receive a white card, which can cover a variety of services
related to the approved illness including:
● Doctor’s visits and copays;
● Medical treatment;
● In-home care;
● Prescribed medications;
● Inpatient and outpatient hospital charges;
● Durable medical equipment.
Shanks will also be discussing impairment ratings and how to file for one as well as how to add consequential illnesses to the white card.
