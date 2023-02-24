On Saturday, March 4, from 10 - 11:30 a.m., the League of Women Voters of  La Plata and Montezuma counties will host a Colorado Legislative Update with Colorado General Assembly members Sen. Cleave Simpson and Rep. Barbara McLachlan. This update comes at the halfway point of the 2023 legislative session. 

The members of the 74th Assembly will highlight bills they have introduced or focused on and  share their perspectives on important bills and issues of concern to the district. Simpson and McLachlan will follow their remarks with a Q & A session. 



