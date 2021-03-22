Major crash closes Townsend Avenue by LaSalle Road; avoid area

A multi-vehicle crash at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue closed the southbound lanes of Townsend at the accident site Monday afternoon, as well as left at least one person with severe injuries.
"This is a major traffic accident. We're asking the public to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Otherwise, expect major delays," Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Monday.
The Colorado State Patrol was assisting with traffic control.
Further information was pending.
