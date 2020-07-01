Make-A-Wish organizes Parade of Wishes for Montrose kids waiting on wishes

Going to see Mickey Mouse at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida is an experience a child never forgets. But for three Montrose kids, that dream has been put on hold because of COVID-19.
Similar stories of kids not getting to enjoy their wish is occurring across the country. In the meantime, Make-A-Wish is working with local coordinators to organize a Parade of Wishes to celebrate wish kids in the community.
Ryan Bertorello, a Make-A-Wish volunteer, has organized a parade for Shantal, Anabel and Kaylie in Montrose on Friday.
“Make-A-Wish is putting together these car parades to show that we’re not forgetting about these kids,” Bertorello said. “The community is still behind them.”
Bertorello heard about the initiative from a friend, who is the volunteer coordinator for Make-A-Wish.
“My buddy asked me if I wanted to be a part of this,” he said.
For the past week, Bertorello has been planning for the parade in Montrose.
“I think setting aside the time and just showing our community we’re together means a lot to these kiddos,” Bertorello said. “These kids have a pretty hard time as it sits and this just makes them feel good.”
Coordinating the route with the Montrose Police Department, the community is asked to arrive at Cerise Park, located at Shanes Way, beginning at 9:15 a.m. While there, people can decorate their vehicles with signs, balloons, car paint and streamers. The processional will depart at 10 a.m. Shantal, 17, will be the first wish kid the parade will visit at 62855 Spring Creek Road. The parade will proceed to visit Anabel, 11, and Kaylie, 14, who live at 61330 Jay Jay Road and 1918 Sara E Lane, respectively, in Montrose. Montrose Police Department will be leading the parade.
“This is one of those events that brings people together,” Bertorello said. “It brings joy to the kids and also shows our community of responders support each other.”
The public is welcomed to join the parade throughout the Parade of Wishes.
Bertorello said the parade is open to everyone in the community. People are encouraged to make signs, decorate vehicles and get in line as they brighten three children’s day, who are battling critical illnesses.
Throughout the parade, people are asked to remain in their vehicles and to not take any pictures of the children nor their families. Participants can take photos of the parade and share them on social media using the Make-A-Wish Colorado tag @WishColorado.
Questions about the parade can be directed toward Bertorello via email at ryanbertorello@gmail.com or by phone at 970-200-1035.
More than 60 wishes are on hold across Colorado.
