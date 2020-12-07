The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the discovery of a male body Saturday in the Adobes area.
Sheriff Mark Taylor said a person riding her horse in an area between Hotchkiss and Crawford located what she thought was a body and called authorities.
When deputies and investigators arrived, they found a deceased male, who was subsequently taken by the coroner.
Taylor said there was nothing obvious at the scene to indicate cause or manner of death.
An autopsy is pending and the person’s identity has not been released.
The DCSO is investigating two active missing persons cases, Nick Aldridge and Terra Cone.
Aldridge, 28, was last in contact with his family Nov. 25 and was reported missing after his vehicle was found near Crawford Road.
He was described as 5-feet-9, 175 pounds, with brown hair and bluish-green eyes.
Cone, 46, was last in touch with her family Nov. 29. Her vehicle was found wrecked along Colorado 92, between Gunnison and Delta, but responding Colorado State Patrol troopers could not locate Cone.
Cone was described as 5-feet-3, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the two cases is asked to call Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.