Man accused of bogus bomb threat at Delta hospital

Delta law enforcement conduct a traffic stop on May 31. An occupant in the vehicle is accused of calling in a false bomb threat at Delta Health in order to draw attention away from him and others. (Lucas Vader/DCI)

A bomb scare targeting Delta Health on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a man who allegedly admitted to calling in a bogus threat in order to draw law enforcement away from him.

Zachary Pfister, age not provided, was ultimately detained on suspicion of false reporting of explosives, a class-6 felony. Formal charges are pending and a court date had not been set as of Wednesday evening.



