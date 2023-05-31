Delta law enforcement conduct a traffic stop on May 31. An occupant in the vehicle is accused of calling in a false bomb threat at Delta Health in order to draw attention away from him and others. (Lucas Vader/DCI)
A bomb scare targeting Delta Health on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a man who allegedly admitted to calling in a bogus threat in order to draw law enforcement away from him.
Zachary Pfister, age not provided, was ultimately detained on suspicion of false reporting of explosives, a class-6 felony. Formal charges are pending and a court date had not been set as of Wednesday evening.
The Delta Police Department, in a brief news release, said someone called dispatch at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to say there was a bomb somewhere in the hospital. Details about what kind of bomb it was and its location were "very vague" during the call.
At the same time, Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop in the city of Delta. As Delta police officers investigated the bomb threat, detectives tracked the phone call to a cell phone in the same place as the deputies’ traffic stop, near a Delta tire and lube store.
They spoke to people in the car and one of them, identified as Pfister, allegedly admitted he’d called in the bomb threat to distract law enforcement away from the vehicle.
Further information was not immediately available.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone