Police who came to a Dubonnet Court address Sunday to speak to a man reportedly involved in an earlier disturbance heard a single gunshot and later found him dead inside the home.
“No officers used their firearm during this incident,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said, and although people were being asked to avoid the area Sunday morning, there was no known threat to the public.
Hall said police received a phone call early Sunday from a woman who reported a disturbance with her husband earlier in the morning, or possibly the night before.
Officers responded to Dubonnet Court, where they had determined the man was likely to be, and found him in the doorway of a home there.
Officers began speaking with him, but at some point, he stepped back inside. A short time later, officers heard a gunshot.
They pulled back to establish a perimeter with assistance from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. Special Weapons and Tactics teams arrived and deployed a robotic camera device and drone to check the interior, which showed the man severely injured. The cameras also showed it was reasonably safe for officers to enter and render aid, but when they came inside, they determined the man was deceased.
Police remained on scene later Sunday, conducting a death investigation.
The man has not been publicly identified.
