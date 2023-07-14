Man dies when vehicle rolls off Red Mountain Pass

Suspected high speed sent a driver off the side of Red Mountain Pass by Idarado Mine Thursday afternoon, according to information from the Colorado State Patrol.
The unrestrained driver, identified by the Ouray County coroner as Kevin Smith, 31, of Arizona, was thrown as his 2010 Honda Civic rolled multiple times down the cliffside. The vehicle landed about 200 feet down, the CSP said.
Smith was the car’s lone occupant.
Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry said other people on U.S. 550 saw the crash.
“There were witnesses to this. That can be very traumatic to see. When I see or hear of things like this that happen on Red, I can’t help but reinforce the necessity of paying attention when driving that pass, and following the speed limit,” Perry said.
“If you’re distracted in any way on that pass, it can be very dangerous.”
Drivers encounter sharp curves on U.S. 550 Red Mountain Pass; these can come upon the unwary so quickly that they might not have enough time to react.
Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the Civic was eastbound on U.S. 550 at a high rate of speed when it went into a sharp, left curve and then went off the right side of the road before rolling.
Cutler said the CSP is investigating excessive speed and possible drug use in the crash.
“You never want to see or hear of anything like this,” Perry said of the fatality. “With as much traffic as we have now, I fear we are going to have an increase (in crashes) as time comes.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
