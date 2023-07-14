Man dies when vehicle rolls off Red Mountain Pass

The wreckage of a Honda Civic that went down the cliffside on Red Mountain Pass Thursday, July 13. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. (Courtesy photo/Justin Perry)

Suspected high speed sent a driver off the side of Red Mountain Pass by Idarado Mine Thursday afternoon, according to information from the Colorado State Patrol.

The unrestrained driver, identified by the Ouray County coroner as Kevin Smith, 31, of Arizona, was thrown as his 2010 Honda Civic rolled multiple times down the cliffside. The vehicle landed about 200 feet down, the CSP said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

