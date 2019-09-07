An early-morning stabbing in Delta left two people injured Sept. 7. The suspect, Robert Kyle Brown, 34, allegedly struggled with officers when they found him a few hours later; two officers were slightly injured during his arrest, according to a Delta Police Department news release.
Police were called out at 4:13 a.m. to the 100 block of Garnet Avenue on reports there had been a stabbing in a home there.
They found two people with apparent knife injuries; these ranged from minor to serious, but were not life-threatening, the release states.
From information obtained on scene, officers identified Brown as a suspect and learned he had fled on foot.
About four hours later, Brown was found under the Gunnison River bridge over U.S. 50; police allege Brown fought with them and Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were assisting. Two officers sustained minor injuries.
Brown was taken into custody.
Further information was pending Saturday afternoon.
The incident is the latest in a spate of recent violent attacks in the Delta area. On Sept. 2, a Cedaredge man was jailed on suspicion of stabbing another man there Aug. 25. On Sept. 3, an Eckert man was shot and critically wounded in a home on Oak Creek Road; the suspect was apprehended later in Nevada.
