A Front Range man is accused of attempted second-degree murder over a Gunnison shooting that left another man severely injured on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Sunday, the Gunnison Police Department responded to the 400 Block East
Tomichi Avenue, where they found the wounded man and had him taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Acting on descriptions of the alleged shooter, the GPD located and detained Timothy James Thomas, 29. Formal charges are pending. Thomas has been set for a bond hearing on Nov. 18; it was not immediately clear whether bail had been posted.
The police say the incident was isolated and they did not provide additional details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Initially, the department put the word out to residents living south of Tomichi and east of Main Street in Gunnison to be on the lookout for a firearm, since the weapon involved in the alleged murder attempt had not been found and posed a danger to children or those unfamiliar with guns.
Police said later Sunday that someone found the firearm in a yard in southeastern Gunnison.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the GPD at 970-641-8200, extension 1.
