An Instagram post Wednesday prompted the Colorado Department of Public Safety Watch Center to alert Delta Police to a possible school threat.
An adult male is suspected of posting to Instagram that he was “going to shoot up the school” and “just have to find the right school.” Police located the man and detained him, pending the outcome of an investigation, however, he has not been arrested and charges have yet to be filed.
“The schools are safe at this point,” DPD spokeswoman Jamie Head said Thursday. “We feel it was an isolated threat and we have the situation monitored.”
Police searched the man’s home, but did not find a weapon or other item that could be used to carry out a threat against schools. They said the immediate threat was avoided and the department takes such threats seriously.
Head said the department would release an update when there is more information.
