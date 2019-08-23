The Delta man who collapsed during an encounter with police last week has died, the Delta Police Department announced in a Friday news release.
Mark Porter, 33, had self-reported to officers responding to a call on Aug. 18 that he was under the influence of “a very large dose of methamphetamine,” the news release says; during the encounter, he struggled with officers who tackled him following multiple attempts to otherwise gain his cooperation, the DPD said.
Porter died Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Officers responding to reports of a suspicious person possibly breaking into cars the morning of Aug. 18 found Porter in the 40 Heinz Mobile Home Park.
When contacted, he was shaking, mumbling, appeared confused and afraid, which made officers concerned for him, the DPD said.
Officers called for medical assistance; Porter eventually told offices he was on meth, the DPD said.
According to the news release, Porter ran into a narrow walkway between a home and a wooden fence with no exit. Officers tried to coax him out, because the area was too small for everyone to fit in. At the time, they said, Porter’s arms were flailing, and his feet were moving as though he couldn’t control all of his body movements.
Officers remained concerned for him and for others, the release says.
Porter began tearing out pieces of the fence and throwing it at officers, one of whom was slightly injured.
Officers tried to get into the cramped area to help Porter out, but he continued trying to fight or escape and officers’ tasers had no effect, the DPD said.
When officers backed away, Porter eventually emerged. “His movements were still very sporadic and uncontrolled as he attempted to move away from everyone and leave the scene,” the release states.
“After all attempts to achieve cooperation failed, an officer tackled Porter, which put him in a position to be handcuffed. Porter began to kick, twist, turn and pull away in an effort to free himself while he made grunting noises and tossed his head back and forth.”
Paramedics from the Delta County Ambulance District tried to render aid as Porter continued to twist, kick and yell, per the news release, which states he started to calm down, but “became limp and unresponsive” — unconscious.
They took the handcuffs off and rendered emergency medical treatment at the scene, and on the way to Delta County Memorial Hospital. There, emergency room workers determined Porter should be immediately taken to St. Mary’s.
“The treatment was unsuccessful and Porter passed away … on Aug. 21,” the DPD release says.
The DPD declined to release the names of the involved officers, citing the ongoing investigation.
The 7th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team is investigating because the matter involved use of force.
The team as standard procedure is deployed after such incidents and is made up of law enforcement officers within the six-county region.
