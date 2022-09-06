A man died and a woman was injured Monday, Sept. 5, when the side-by-side all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled about 600 feet near Imogene Pass, rural Ouray County.
Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was navigating steep terrain when the trail ended and he attempted to turn around or back up, Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck said. The vehicle began to tip and he called for his wife to jump. She was able to get out, but was injured in doing so.
Coonrod was not as fortunate; he could not get out of the vehicle before it rolled multiple times in front of his brother and sister-in-law, who were in another ATV.
A member of the party called for help to report the wreck off County Road 26B.
Emergency dispatchers received a call with reports that it looked as though the vehicle had rolled end-over-end, Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said. The call log also refers to someone calling out and an injured party.
Ouray Mountain Rescue responded to the rugged terrain marked by sharp drop-offs. They retrieved Coonrod and rescued his wife, who was taken to Montrose Regional Health for treatment.
Hollenbeck thanked emergency responders and Ouray Mountain Rescue, calling the search team “exceptional in every way.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone