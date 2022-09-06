Purchase Access

A man died and a woman was injured Monday, Sept. 5, when the side-by-side all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled about 600 feet near Imogene Pass, rural Ouray County.

Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was navigating steep terrain when the trail ended and he attempted to turn around or back up, Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck said. The vehicle began to tip and he called for his wife to jump. She was able to get out, but was injured in doing so.



