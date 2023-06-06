A Hotchkiss man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen late Monday, June 5, and a second man was treated for apparent head trauma, according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
The matter is under active investigation and details are limited, however, it is thought to be an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to public safety.
“The investigators are trying to determine all the facts. It appears it may have been a struggle or assault,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said Tuesday afternoon, when his office issued a news release about the Monday occurrence.
According to the news release, someone called 911 at 11:05 p.m. Monday, reporting an active disturbance in the 36000 block of Hoffman Road, east of Hotchkiss. The caller told dispatchers a man in his 30s had been shot in the stomach and there was a disturbance between the injured man and another man at the home.
When deputies arrived, they found both men unresponsive; Taylor said the man who wasn’t shot appeared to have sustained head trauma of some kind, although it was not clear how that had come to be.
Emergency responders with North Fork EMS took both men by ambulance to North Fork High School, from which they were flown by CareFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Taylor’s last information about the condition of each was that the gunshot victim was still in the hospital and the other man had been released.
