A Hotchkiss man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen late Monday, June 5, and a second man was treated for apparent head trauma, according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

The matter is under active investigation and details are limited, however, it is thought to be an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to public safety.



